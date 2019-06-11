 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I have no intention to make it my final day’: Fernando Ricksen says he's not considering euthanasia

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 11:52 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 12:01
Former Rangers football star Fernando Ricksen, who is battling incurable motor neurone disease, has stressed that he will continue fighting the degenerative illness without considering the option of euthanasia.

The announcement was made just one day after he invited fans to attend his specially-arranged public appearance 'An Evening with Fernando Ricksen', which he said will be his "final night."

The 42-year-old former football player had to clarify the meaning of his words after some fans misinterpreted his invitation to the event, suggesting that the "final night" has some tragically-motivated implication.

"I would like to emphasize on the fact that June 28 will be my final public appearance," he Tweeted.

"In other words: I do NOT have the intention to make it my final day. I will continue fighting, the rest of the battling is just going to happen out of the limelight."

Ricksen, who now weighs around 84lb (38kg), is currently being cared for at St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, Scotland as he battles the illness.

He joined Rangers from Eredivisie side AZ in 2000 and stayed with the club until moving to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg, initially on loan, and then in a permanent transfer in 2007.

The former midfielder and defender won two Scottish league titles during his time in Glasgow, as well as a Russian Premier League crown with Zenit St-Petersburg.

