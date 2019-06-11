‘I have no intention to make it my final day’: Fernando Ricksen says he's not considering euthanasia

Former Rangers football star Fernando Ricksen, who is battling incurable motor neurone disease, has stressed that he will continue fighting the degenerative illness without considering the option of euthanasia.

The announcement was made just one day after he invited fans to attend his specially-arranged public appearance 'An Evening with Fernando Ricksen', which he said will be his "final night."

Also on rt.com Terminally ill footballer Fernando Ricksen calls for fans to attend his 'final night' (VIDEO)

The 42-year-old former football player had to clarify the meaning of his words after some fans misinterpreted his invitation to the event, suggesting that the "final night" has some tragically-motivated implication.

Let's make this a sellout his last appearance pic.twitter.com/lF9VVIuEnd — Ricksen my friend/pauline (@broxi63) June 9, 2019

I presume it's to garner as much attention as possible for his foundation/charity in what by the sounds of it will be his last. — besto76 (@besto76) June 9, 2019

I nursed my friend through this awful disease, I was with her at the start and was there when she took her last breath. A cure needs to be found. Best wishes to you all — Samantha Rees (@rees_samantha) June 10, 2019

It's such a hard watch such a fighter Fernando you are a legend and will always be its heartbreaking 🔴⚪🔵❤ — Brian Urquhart (@Brurfc1981) June 9, 2019

"I would like to emphasize on the fact that June 28 will be my final public appearance," he Tweeted.

"In other words: I do NOT have the intention to make it my final day. I will continue fighting, the rest of the battling is just going to happen out of the limelight."

Fernando Ricksen: "I would like to emphasize on the fact that June 28th will be my final public appearance. In other words: I do NOT have the intention to make it my final day. I will continue fighting, the rest of the battling is just going to happen out of the limelights." — Vincent de Vries (@therealvdv) June 10, 2019

Ricksen, who now weighs around 84lb (38kg), is currently being cared for at St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, Scotland as he battles the illness.

He joined Rangers from Eredivisie side AZ in 2000 and stayed with the club until moving to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg, initially on loan, and then in a permanent transfer in 2007.

The former midfielder and defender won two Scottish league titles during his time in Glasgow, as well as a Russian Premier League crown with Zenit St-Petersburg.