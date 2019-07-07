 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC 239: Song Yadong delivers HUGE knockout to finish Alejandro Perez in Las Vegas

Published time: 7 Jul, 2019 00:28
Get short URL
UFC 239: Song Yadong delivers HUGE knockout to finish Alejandro Perez in Las Vegas
© Twitter / UFC | STR / OSPORTS / AFP
Twenty-one-year-old Chinese prospect Song Yadong announced himself as a rising star in the UFC's bantamweight division with a spectacular one-punch finish of Mexican Alejandro Perez at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Song went toe to toe with Perez, stalking his opponent around the octagon and repeatedly clipping him on the counter as the Chinese star made an encouraging start to the contest.

But that encouraging start exploded into a highlight-reel finish when he connected with a huge right hand that sent his man crashing to the canvas, forcing the referee to step in at the 2:04 mark of the opening round.

The knockout drew a huge response from the Las Vegas crowd at the T-Mobile Arena as the young prospect announced himself to the American crowd in the most spectacular way imaginable.

The win takes Song's career record to 14-3 and extended his perfect start to life in the UFC to four straight wins.

And after a performance like that on his U.S. debut, you can bet UFC officials will be looking to bring the Chinese star back to American soil in the not-too-distant future.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies