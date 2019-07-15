 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Griezmann suffers double-nutmeg humiliation on first day of Barca training

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 12:00 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 12:12
© AFP / Lluis Gene
It’s one of the ultimate footballing ignominies and new Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann was forced to endure a double measure of it as he was nutmegged twice in quick succession on his first day of training.

The French World Cup winner finally made the switch to the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid last week in a deal worth a reported €120 million (US$135 million).

He was officially unveiled over the weekend and linked up with his new teammates for training for the first time on Monday.

But he suffered a double moment of embarrassment as he was nutmegged twice during a rondo.

The French forward, 28, laughed off the embarrassing episodes while his teammates also appeared to go easier on him than they perhaps would for more established members of the team.

Griezmann was also joined at training by fellow new signings Frenkie de Jong and goalkeeper Neto, as Barca bid to retain the La Liga title they won last season and improve on their semifinal Champions League exit. 

Griezmann couold make his Barca bow when the team face Premier League club Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in Japan on Tuesday July 23. 

