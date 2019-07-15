WATCH: Griezmann suffers double-nutmeg humiliation on first day of Barca training

It’s one of the ultimate footballing ignominies and new Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann was forced to endure a double measure of it as he was nutmegged twice in quick succession on his first day of training.

The French World Cup winner finally made the switch to the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid last week in a deal worth a reported €120 million (US$135 million).

He was officially unveiled over the weekend and linked up with his new teammates for training for the first time on Monday.

But he suffered a double moment of embarrassment as he was nutmegged twice during a rondo.

Antoine Griezmann gets nutmegged twice in his first Barcelona training session

The French forward, 28, laughed off the embarrassing episodes while his teammates also appeared to go easier on him than they perhaps would for more established members of the team.

Griezmann was also joined at training by fellow new signings Frenkie de Jong and goalkeeper Neto, as Barca bid to retain the La Liga title they won last season and improve on their semifinal Champions League exit.

Griezmann couold make his Barca bow when the team face Premier League club Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in Japan on Tuesday July 23.