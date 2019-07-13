 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Griezmann hails superfan who posted his image on Twitter for 655 DAYS IN A ROW before Barca move

Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 16:22
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Antoine Griezmann sealed his dream move to Barcelona on Friday but also made the wish of one superfan come true in the process.

Twitter user @ryghtan vowed back in September of 2017 to post an image of the French star on his social media account every day until Griezmann made the switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

He made good on his promise, and 655 days later the saga involving the attacking ace’s move to the Catalans finally came to a close when he signed for a reported €120 million (US$1135 million).

The move signaled the end of the epic Twitter thread – which was acknowledged by Griezmann and Barcelona when they completed the deal.

World Cup winner Griezmann, 28, links up with Argentine star Lionel Messi among others at Barcelona, as the Catalans boast even more frightening attacking options next season.

The Frenchman’s Twitter fan can finally take a break from his daily ritual and sit back and enjoy his favorite player in action on the pitch.  

