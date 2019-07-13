Griezmann hails superfan who posted his image on Twitter for 655 DAYS IN A ROW before Barca move

Antoine Griezmann sealed his dream move to Barcelona on Friday but also made the wish of one superfan come true in the process.

Twitter user @ryghtan vowed back in September of 2017 to post an image of the French star on his social media account every day until Griezmann made the switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

He made good on his promise, and 655 days later the saga involving the attacking ace’s move to the Catalans finally came to a close when he signed for a reported €120 million (US$1135 million).

Subiré una foto de Griezmann cada dia hasta que venga al @FCBarcelona. — ₣er (@ryghtan) September 25, 2017

The move signaled the end of the epic Twitter thread – which was acknowledged by Griezmann and Barcelona when they completed the deal.

Day 6⃣5⃣5⃣. Griezmann signed 📝. 😉 https://t.co/2Vjgk0quKe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

World Cup winner Griezmann, 28, links up with Argentine star Lionel Messi among others at Barcelona, as the Catalans boast even more frightening attacking options next season.

The Frenchman’s Twitter fan can finally take a break from his daily ritual and sit back and enjoy his favorite player in action on the pitch.