'Land of Warriors' – Exploring Dagestan's combat sport culture (Trailer)

RT Sport traveled to the Republic of Dagestan in southern Russia to find out how a region with a population of under 3 million people has produced such a high number of top-level martial artists.

Dagestani athletes, known for their wrestling skills, have risen to the top in MMA, with Khabib Nurmagomedov becoming the first Russian UFC champion. His success has blazed a trail for the likes of Zabit Magomedsharipov and Islam Makhachev to follow, as the pair also seek to reach the pinnacle of their sport.

But is it always just about sport in Dagestan, or are the roots of this success buried more deeply in the region’s culture and religion? Watch RT Sport’s special documentary ‘Dagestan: Land of Warriors’, premiering in July, to discover more.