Barcelona confirm $135 mln signing of World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann

Spanish club Barcelona have finally announced the signing of French World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann for a fee of $135 million from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The transfer of forward Griezmann to the Catalan club has been made official after weeks of speculation, with the 28-year-old having announced he would depart Atletico after five years in the Spanish capital this summer.

Barcelona are the current Spanish league champions, and the Frenchman will link up with Argentine great Lionel Messi in attack at Camp Nou.

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

The club announced in a statement on Friday: "FC Barcelona has paid the 120 million euro buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid.

"The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros."

The club went on to say that with the move, Griezmann "takes another step forward in his career with the goal of consolidating his place as one of the best players in the world."

Despite a whirlwind of interest in the player following his role in France's World Cup 2018 win almost exactly a year ago, when the player scored a penalty during a 4-2 win against Croatia in the final in Moscow, Greizmann saw out another season in Madrid.

