WATCH: Ethiopian runner suffers embarrassing fail as he celebrates one lap early, ends up 10th

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 14:02
© YouTube IAAF Diamond League
Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet suffered an incredible mishap when he celebrated victory a lap too soon in the Diamond League 5,000m in Lausanne on Friday night – ending up in a lowly 10th place.

Olympic bronze medalist Gebrhiwet powered around what he thought was the last lap, sprinting to the line well ahead of the chasing pack.

As the bell went to signal the final 400m, the Ethiopian was already easing up, raising his fists in celebration at what he thought was a comfortable victory.

But as his rivals continued at full tilt around the track, he suddenly realized that the race was not won, and struggled to rejoin the pack.

It was too late, however, as he failed to pick up the pace and straggled a distance 10th as the race was won by countryman Yomif Kejelcha.

The results means Gebrhiwet, 25, has dented his chances of topping the lucrative Diamond League standings as the series next moves to Monaco. 

