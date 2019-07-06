What now for Russell Westbrook? Speculation over Thunder star’s future as George heads to Clippers

As the bombshell news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers had pulled off an incredible double swoop for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, questions arose as to the future of Russell Westbrook and his role in the saga.

Free agent Leonard is reportedly set to join the Clippers fresh from his championship-winning season with the Toronto Raptors, while George will join him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade that will see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari head the other way while the Thunder will also secure a host of future picks from the Clippers.

The seismic news also leaves questions over George’s soon-to-be-former teammate Westbrook, amid speculation that a rift between the pair helped pave the way for George to quit the team.

Rival NBA teams have been aware of the discontent of OKC's two stars: Paul George -- and Russell Westbrook, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. Leonard pushed the Clippers in recent days to deliver him a second star, and they did. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

If that is the case, it would add to the acrimonious departure of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors from Oklahoma City in 2016, also amid reports of discontent with Westbrook.

On this occasion, George appeared to attempt to play down any suggestion that a rift with Westbrook had played a role in his departure, sharing a quote that said “I am not accepting any Westbrook slander!!!!”

At all 😤 RT @JalenRose: I am not accepting any Westbrook slander!!!! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) July 6, 2019

Some – most prominently Oklahoma fans – have backed Westbrook, branding George a “snake” for making the switch.

You’re the reason he’s getting slandered though — i wanna die (@Sauce_Prime) July 6, 2019

Whatever the case, there will be serious questions now for the Thunder and Westbrook over where they stand.

The 30-year-old is a verified superstar: an eight-time All-Star and former MVP. But there are suggestions being raised as to whether the Thunder – with so many future picks now in the bag from trading George to the Clippers – will seek to overhaul their roster and free up some space by moving on one of the league’s biggest earners.

OKC acquired THREE unprotected first-round picks from the Clippers in this trade (2022, 2024 and 2026), league sources say, PLUS two firsts from Miami (2021 unprotected and 2023 protected 1-to-14) ... AND the right to swap picks with the Clips in 2023 and 2025. Staggering — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 6, 2019

Fans meanwhile, have also been questioning whether the Thunder would want to keep a superstar who has supposedly helped to facilitate the departure of yet another key player from the team.

Don't be surprised if the Thunder trade Russell Westbrook. A number of NBA executives believe it's a possibility. Oklahoma City could decide to blow up their roster and completely rebuild. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 6, 2019

Russell Westbrook’s gotta be furious... don’t be surprised if OKC starts (or has already started) looking to trade him to begin a rebuild. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 6, 2019

Russell Westbrook waking up this morning pic.twitter.com/EKhXB5tK9U — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 6, 2019

Russell Westbrook next season pic.twitter.com/zRo30yRteK — max (@MaxOnTwitter) July 6, 2019

The Leonard-George switch to LA has raised many intriguing prospects for the NBA – not least the future of Russell Westbrook.