WATCH: California earthquake rocks Pelicans v Knicks game as Zion Williamson sees debut cut short

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 10:41
© Getty Images / AFP / Ethan Miller
Top NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson made his eagerly-awaited debut for the New Orleans Pelicans against the New York Knicks on Friday night in a game affected by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook California

Williamson, 19, was drafted as the number one choice by the Pelicans in June, but saw his debut curtailed by a knee injury sustained during the first half at the NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.

The youngster had scored 11 points beforehis night ended early, while the game was then postponed after an earthquake struck in Ridgecrest, California, around 200 miles from the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas.  

The scoreboard swayed at the arena, leading to officials initially delaying the game before deciding to call it off with the Pelicans leading 80-74.

The game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets which was due to be played directly after the Pelicans-Knicks encounter was also canceled.

California has been rocked by two earthquakes and subsequent tremors in recent days. The first hit on Thursday and registered at 6.4 magnitude, while Friday’s shock was the largest in two decades in the region.

There are as yet no reports of serious injuries, although the local authorities in San Bernardino have said they are battling fires and gas leaks.

Tremors were felt at an MLB game between the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres, although the action continued. 

Meanwhile, the NBA was rocked by a shock of a different kind on Friday when reports broke that superstar pairing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be joining the LA Clippers.

