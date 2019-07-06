News presenter hides under desk ON AIR as California quake shakes studio (VIDEO)

A CBS news presenter displayed remarkable earthquake survival discipline as she was broadcasting live during a quake in Los Angeles, ducking under the desk with cameras rolling.

“We’re experiencing very strong shaking… I think we need to get under the desk,” CBS Los Angeles newscaster Sara Donchey said, clinging to her co-host as he cued up a commercial. Not waiting for the on-air light to go off, she slid out of her chair and under the desk.

A 6.9 magnitude quake hit southern California on Friday night, the second in as many days and the most intense to strike the area in about 20 years.

