Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 03:31 Edited time: 6 Jul, 2019 03:40
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Southern California, according to the European Quake Monitor and the USGS.

The quake registered near Ridgecrest, California, in the environs of Death Valley National Park, on Friday night according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake superceded the previous day's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which had been the largest to hit Southern California in a decade and struck the same area during the afternoon, followed by two magnitude 4 aftershocks.

The Independence Day tremors were centered in the Searles Valley area of San Bernadino and were reportedly felt as far away as the Mexican border and northern Nevada.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

