More Jar Jar than Skywalker: Bojo likens himself to Jedi knights, prompting ridicule online

Tory leadership favorite Boris Johnson has made a bold claim, saying that he identified closely with lightsaber-wielding Jedi knights from Star Wars. However, social media was quick to contend that he’s more like Jar Jar Binks.

The former UK foreign secretary, who is hotly tipped to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, was asked who his favorite character was from the intergalactic movie franchise during questions at a Tory leadership hustings in Northern Ireland.

I identify very much with the guy with the lightsaber – the Jedi knights... I have a lightsaber in my office in Westminster, it is a most beautiful thing which was presented to me by no less a figure than Christopher Lee.

Johnson went on to joke that the iconic Jedi lightsaber, most famously used by characters Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda in battle against the likes of Darth Vader, was invented in his own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Johnson’s audacious claim has been hotly disputed on Twitter, with many suggesting that the former London mayor, known for countless diplomatic gaffes, would be more accurately represented by less heroic figures. Some suggested the huge slug-like alien, Jabba the Hutt, “given his [Boris] waffle on most topics,” while others opted for the rather clumsy Jar Jar Binks.

Given his waffle on most topics, surely Johnson has to be Jabba.#JohnsonBrexitArtpic.twitter.com/Y9hg3PGRKF — Andrew Harrison (@ngc253) July 2, 2019

Johnson and Tory leadership rival Jeremy Hunt responded to questions from assembled guests at the event near Belfast, which focused predominantly on the contentious Brexit issue of the Irish backstop.

Voting opens on July 6, when 160,000 Conservative members will receive their postal ballots, with the final deadline falling on July 21 – less than a week after the BBC’s suggested date for a televised debate, July 16. The new UK prime minister will be announced on July 23.

