Come say hello: Trump invites Kim to spontaneous DMZ ‘summit’

US President Donald Trump has made an unusual invitation to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to join him and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the demilitarized zone for a historic meeting.

Trump is still in Osaka, Japan for the G20 summit, but said he will be in South Korea afterwards.

“While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump tweeted out on Saturday morning local time.

The offer is probably not a surprise to Moon, who told reporters earlier this week that “behind-the-scenes talks” were underway to prepare a third summit between the US and North Korean leaders.

North Korea accused Moon of lying, however, with a senior Foreign Ministry official saying that there were no secret channels via the South, and any contacts with the US will be through the already established channels between Pyongyang and Washington.

Meanwhile, Trump and Kim have exchanged private letters, suggesting a willingness to try and make peace in the Korean peninsula after the failure of their most recent summit in Vietnam in February.