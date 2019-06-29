Moscow has no aggressive intensions against any country, but other countries’ policies will always be met with a symmetrical response, Vladimir Putin said during a final press conference at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“I want to tell you the good news – we don’t have any intentions to carry out aggressive actions against anyone,” Putin said when asked if Russia is ready to “choose a different path” in order to improve ties with the UK and the West.

[Russia’s aggressiveness] is an allusion, wishful thinking to have a foreign adversary whose presence is good for solving domestic policy issues.

An enormously tense meeting between Putin and Theresa May made headlines on Friday, as did the prime minister’s icy handshake and a warning that there will be no improvement of bilateral ties until Moscow stops “the irresponsible and destabilizing activity” against the UK.

While Moscow has no plans to initimitade anyone, its actions "will always mirror those of our partners,” Russian president argued.



We’ll treat others the same way we’re treated by them. I want everyone to remember this.

That said, Russia is more than interested in “improving” ties with London and other Western countries. “Common sense” should, and hopefully will, prevail, he added.

