Trump tells CNN reporter his conversations with Putin are ‘none of her business’

Published time: 26 Jun, 2019 18:50
© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
US President Donald Trump has informed a CNN journalist that what he plans to say to Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan is “none of your business.”

Sarah Westwood asked Trump if he would tell Putin “not to interfere” in the 2020 American presidential election, prompting the quick dismissive reply from Trump.

“I'll have a very good conversation with [Putin] — what I say to him is none of your business,” he said.

Mysteries surrounding the content of Trump's conversations with Putin have cropped up before. Democrats are still convinced that Trump swiped an interpreter’s notes from their meeting at the 2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg.

Senior officials from both the White House and the Kremlin have confirmed that the two leaders will meet in Osaka at the weekend. The pair are likely to discuss arms control issues, US tensions with Iran, the ongoing crisis in Syria and stability in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Yury Ushakov also confirmed that the meeting will take place “in the presence of four or five associates from both parties” — which should help to ease Westwood’s worst fears.

