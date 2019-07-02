 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Outrage as Nike scraps American flag sneaker after complaint from Colin Kaepernick

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 17:04
© Reuters /Loren Elliott
Nike is facing a barrage of criticism for its decision to pull a Fourth of July sneaker that featured the American flag, following a complaint from former NFL player turned political activist Colin Kaepernick.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (Rep) announced on Tuesday he is ordering a withdrawal of incentives for Nike’s manufacturing plant in the state over the move to scrap the sneaker that featured the ‘Betsy Ross flag.’

The news broke following a report by the Wall Street Journal that claimed Kaepernick told Nike he found the very idea of the shoe “offensive” because of its connection to America’s slavery era. The shoe was reportedly scheduled to be released on Monday, with a price tag of $140.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike,” Ducey tweeted. “Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish.”

A Nike spokeswoman confirmed to the WSJ that it “has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag.” Reaction to the move has been mighty, with many critics, including Senator Ted Cruz, taking to Twitter to lambaste the brand and share promises to avoid it indefinitely.

“Ohhh Jeez. I can’t believe what has happened to our Country, this is just sad. I would have bought those shoes because I love America but Kaepernick & Nike say I can’t,” actress Kristy Swanson wrote.

Kaepernick, the former quarterback who famously led the protests against the treatment of African-Americans by police by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, was announced as the face of Nike last year.

