 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'What just happened?': Shock as Clippers to land Kawhi Leonard & Paul George in HUGE double swoop

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 09:47 Edited time: 6 Jul, 2019 11:11
Get short URL
'What just happened?': Shock as Clippers to land Kawhi Leonard & Paul George in HUGE double swoop
© Reuters / Moe Doiron
The earthquakes shaking California recently have now been accompanied by the seismic shock of reports that NBA stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reports late on Friday night stated that free agent Leonard had agreed to sign with the Clippers fresh from his championship-winning season with the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old Finals MVP was a big target for the LA Lakers, who had freed up max cap space in a bid to lure him to the team.

It is also reported he will be joined at the Clippers by fellow All-Star Paul George, 29, who will be traded from the Oklahoma Thunder after Leonard reportedly approached him about the switch. 

There are also claims that a falling out between George and fellow Thunder star Russell Westbrook paved the way for the move. 

In return for trading George, Oklahoma have bagged Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari and a number of future picks.

Leonard is reportedly set to pen a four-year deal worth $142 million with the Clippers, and the parallel move for George is said to have been a key part in him agreeing to join the team.  

The moves will see Leonard and George team up in LA, across the city divide from LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers.

The blockbuster new pairing at the Clippers is also seen as a huge momentum shift towards a now heavily star-stacked Western Conference, and has shocked the NBA world.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies