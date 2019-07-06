'What just happened?': Shock as Clippers to land Kawhi Leonard & Paul George in HUGE double swoop

The earthquakes shaking California recently have now been accompanied by the seismic shock of reports that NBA stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reports late on Friday night stated that free agent Leonard had agreed to sign with the Clippers fresh from his championship-winning season with the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old Finals MVP was a big target for the LA Lakers, who had freed up max cap space in a bid to lure him to the team.

It is also reported he will be joined at the Clippers by fellow All-Star Paul George, 29, who will be traded from the Oklahoma Thunder after Leonard reportedly approached him about the switch.

There are also claims that a falling out between George and fellow Thunder star Russell Westbrook paved the way for the move.

In return for trading George, Oklahoma have bagged Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari and a number of future picks.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2019

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard is reportedly set to pen a four-year deal worth $142 million with the Clippers, and the parallel move for George is said to have been a key part in him agreeing to join the team.

The moves will see Leonard and George team up in LA, across the city divide from LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers.

The blockbuster new pairing at the Clippers is also seen as a huge momentum shift towards a now heavily star-stacked Western Conference, and has shocked the NBA world.

What in the world just happened???? — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

At the end of the day it wasn’t about the money for Kawhi Leonard.



Went from $221M with San Antonio to $190M with Toronto and now $141M with the LA Clippers. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2019

🗣"We coming home."



Safe to say PG is excited about being traded to the Clippers. (via austinmcbroom/IG) pic.twitter.com/zVuugYEBmE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

That wasn’t an earthquake it was Woj pic.twitter.com/6AdNOVMoYR — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the #Clippers? This is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/KTWkV2o87h — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 6, 2019

The battle for LA just got real 😳 pic.twitter.com/SiHwJg0hFA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2019

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!The NBA man!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 6, 2019