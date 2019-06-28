‘What have I just seen?’ Rugby star slaps dislocated knee back in place, carries on playing (VIDEO)

Rugby players have a well-earned tough guy reputation and Hull FC’s Joe Westerman proved that when he dislocated his knee only to knock it back into place and carry on during the Super League clash with Hull KR.

Footage from toward the end of the game on Thursday showed back row Westerman go down under contact, agonizingly jarring his knee out of place.

But with his team trailing by two points, rather than awaiting medical attention the 6ft 3in Englishman hit his knee several times to pop it back into place, then jumping up to get back into action.

“Oh, look at it, no, no, no… he’ whacked it back into place,” match commentators could be heard exclaiming in horror during TV replays.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Recap! In the 77th minute, Joe Westerman dislocated his kneecap in a tackle



What he does next, wow 👀



He then played on #SLHKRHulpic.twitter.com/i8AH2ZI2W8 — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) June 27, 2019

Twitter users responded with praise to the no-nonsense hardman’s heroics, with some contrasting Westerman’s actions with those of professional footballers, many of who writhe in agony at the slightest contact.

Attention footballers: Joe Westerman just put his knee back in himself then played on 😶 https://t.co/1NbhXv1uMC — LoftforWords (@LoftforWords) June 27, 2019

Joe Westerman has just dislocated his knee, tried to whack it back into place, and JOGGED IT OFF, he's CARRIED ON PLAYING. What have I just seen?!? — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) June 27, 2019

Listen you might be Mike Tyson hard but you will never be Joe Westerman hard oh my God 🤣🤮 — Thomas Minns (@Minnsie1) June 27, 2019

After the match, which Hull KR went on to win 18-10, Westerman’s manager Lee Radford said the knee dislocation was actually something the player deals with on a routine basis.

“He does that every fortnight. It has genuinely come out on numerous occasions, he needs some ligaments in there somewhere,” Radford said.

“It's a gladiator sport and we had no interchanges left so he stayed out there.”

⚠ Not for the faint-hearted!



😨 A dislocated knee didn't stop Joe Westerman from playing on in last night's Derby!



Update 👉 https://t.co/DWyUZD9kAEpic.twitter.com/FEgzNmZrLR — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) June 28, 2019

Westerman himself played down the injury in typically stoic fashion, saying: “I looked at my leg and saw my kneecap on the side and I felt like I had to just smack it back in.

"It wasn’t really an excruciating pain. It freaked me out more than anything because it looked so weird.”