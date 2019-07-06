All a bit Messi: Brazil defender Marquinhos reveals diarrhea battle while marking Argentina ace

Handling Lionel Messi is a difficult enough task at the best of times, so spare a thought for Brazilian defender Marquinhos who revealed he was forced to contend with diarrhea during the recent Copa America semi-final.

Marquinhos lined up for Brazil as they beat Messi and Argentina 2-0 in their huge Copa America encounter during the week.

While Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos helped his team keep a clean sheet, he confirmed that was not the case away from the pitch as he had been battling diarrhea during the match – which forced his exit in the 64th minute, when he was replaced by Miranda.

"On the day of the game, I ended up suffering a virus, and I spent the day at the hotel. It was very complicated, I had diarrhea and was vomiting," he told reporters.

"I still managed to play, but with the effort I put in it worsened and eventually I had to leave the game."

Also on rt.com 'Bullsh*t!' Lionel Messi rages at Brazil and officials after Copa America loss to arch rivals

Understandably, the 25-year-old said it had made the task of containing Messi even harder.

"It was not easy, no. Messi was having an inspired night, not only him but the whole Argentine team, they made a great game.

"It was very difficult, but I think the team managed to cancel out the attacks of Argentina well. The ones we could not had some lucky chances with balls hitting the post and [Brazil goalkeeper] Alisson made some great saves. That makes a strong and solid team,” he said.

The defender said he has since recovered from the bug, and is fit to start Sunday’s final at the Maracana against Peru, who stunned holders Chile 3-0 in their semi-final.

READ MORE: Crushed Chile! - Peru stun holders 3-0 to reach 1st Copa America final since 1975

Argentina’s exit prolonged their 26-year wait for a major title, as well as Messi’s personal woe with the team.

The Barcelona star, 32, won Olympic gold with his country early in his career, but has suffered agony at every major tournament he has competed at with the team – including the World Cup final in 2014 and two Copa America finals.