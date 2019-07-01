Sign her up! Russian pop princess trains at Barcelona (PHOTOS)

Russian TV personality-turned-pop star Olga Buzova swapped her glad rags for the famous blaugrana of Barcelona as she spent two days training at the famous Spanish football club that is home to the likes of Lionel Messi.

Buzova, 33, is famous in Russia for her stint on reality TV show ‘Dom-2’, before graduating to a presenting role and subsequent pop career.

A ubiquitous presence on Russian TV screens, Buzova has also amassed a following of 15.9 million on her Instagram account as she keeps fans updated on her celebrity lifestyle.

The past few days of Buzova’s steady stream of sunshine locations and carefully-curated pictures have included the popster posing in Barcelona, where she spent two days living out a day in the life of a footballer at the famous Catalan club.

Buzova shared pictures of herself at the club’s training ground, as well as on the hallowed turf of the Nou Camp.

The Russian star was in town as part of a promotion project by Barca sponsors Beko, and was also presented with some merchandise by former Barca star Juliano Belletti –including a shirt and ball signed by team members including Messi and Luis Suarez.

There was, of course, also time for Buzova to enlighten her millions of followers with some snaps of her posing in various parts of the Catalan capital.

Buzova is no stranger to footballing circles, having been married to Lokomotiv Moscow and Russia midfielder Dmitri Tarasov, although the pair split in acrimonious circumstances in 2016 amid allegations of infidelity from the footballer.