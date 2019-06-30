Wimbledon 2019: Canadian star Bouchard slams notion she’s just Instagram glamor girl

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard has criticized any notion that’s she’s more concerned about posting modelling pictures to her Instagram following than getting on with her sporting career.

Bouchard, 25, takes to the Wimbledon courts next week as she aims to emulate her famous run to the final in 2014 during her big breakthrough season.

She has racked up career prize money in excess of $6 million, and reached a career high of fifth in the world five years ago.

But since then her form has fluctuated as she has also struggled with injury, dropping out of the world’s top 100 in 2018.

While her performances on court have been mixed, her army of online fans has gone from strength to strength as she has posted images of her life on and off court to her 2 million Instagram followers, including modeling shoots with the likes of Sports Illustrated.

Despite that, and as she gears up for her first-round clash against Tamara Zidanšek of Slovenia at the All England Club on Tuesday, Bouchard gave short shrift to the notion she was not taking her tennis career seriously.

“I wouldn’t say I do a lot [of photoshoots], I think that’s a big misconception,” she said, according to The Sun.

“But I do some here and there when it fits with my schedule. I enjoy dabbling in different industries, meeting successful people in other walks of life, not just in tennis.

“It’s more of a creative area, it’s new to me and interesting, so I do enjoy it. But it’s work as well.

“That’s one of the things people think about me. I’m not bothered by it, but I am putting the facts straight. I cannot even remember the last time I did a photoshoot,” the Canadian ace added.