Peachy view! Russian swim star Efimova takes beach break ahead of World Championships (PHOTOS)

Russian swim star Yuliya Efimova is making the most of a break in training ahead of the World Championships, posting a lazy beach video for her Instagram admirers.

The 27-year-old breaststroke specialist is preparing to represent her country in Gwangju, South Korea, when the world championships get underway on July 12.

In the meantime, beach-lover Efimova has taken time out to rest over the weekend, sipping a drink in the sunshine while lying on the beach in a black bikini at an unnamed location.

“It’s a weekend,” the Olympic silver medalist wrote in the caption to the video she shared on her Instagram stories, where she panned back with the camera to reveal the impressive view behind her.

Efimova last week hinted at her preparations for the world championships, posting another revealing swimsuit picture, writing: “Less than a month until the World Championship in Korea, I am already in place with the final squad, can you guess where?"

The five-time World Champion regularly keeps her 138,000 Instagram followers abreast of what's going on with pictures of her training regime as well as the swim star chilling out in more relaxing environs.

She titillated fans at the end of May with her beach pictures from Malibu which featured some strategically-placed pineapples.

With the serious business of the World Championships soon to start, Efimova’s main competition in South Korea is seen as coming from US star Lilly King, 22, who got the better of the Russian in their last outing at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis one month ago.

Efimova’s fans will be hoping the well-rested swimmer can challenge once the action kicks off in Gwangju next month.