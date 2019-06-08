Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko kisses reporter following Ukraine victory (VIDEO)

Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrated his county's 5-0 demolition of Serbia on Friday by planting a kiss directly on the cheek of sports reporter Vlada Sedan live on television.

The 22-year-old, who emerged to prominence as a full-back in Pep Guardiola's Premier League-winning side last season, was used in a central midfield position during Ukraine's UEFA European Championship qualifying encounter with Serbia on Friday.

Despite being deployed in a relatively unfamiliar role in the middle of the park, Zinchenko was instrumental in a performance being hailed as his nation's best in several seasons.

And, clearly in buoyant form after the match, the elated Manchester City star celebrated the victory by kissing reporter Vlada Sedan at the end of a live interview, before aiming a cheeky smile down the camera lens.

Zinchenko kisses a reporter and she loved it 😂 pic.twitter.com/l2WpbM4gBn — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 8, 2019

Several people on social media reacted in disgust at the kiss, before others pointed out that Zinchenko and Sedan are close friends and have been pictured together on several occasions.

The incident comes in the wake of Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev being ordered to complete a sexual harassment course after he kissed a female reporter on the lips following a victory in March.

Also on rt.com 'That's not true. This woman is not my type': Boxer Pulev denies grabbing reporter's buttocks

In contrast, Zinchenko's kiss seems to be a significantly less serious issue given the close nature of his relationship with Sedan. It means it is unlikely that any disciplinary action will be sought or taken against the Premier League winner.

Few people quoted this saying this is sexual harassment?????? They are best friends pic.twitter.com/BHK6MXDMDU — Amin🇩🇿🇫🇷 (@YNWMeIly) June 8, 2019

Oleks Zinchenko vs Serbia:



95 Touches

3 Shots

88% (69) Passes completed

4 Chances created

5 (4) Long balls completed

4 (3) Dribbles completed

2 Interceptions

9 Recoveries



Running the midfield!#ManCitypic.twitter.com/6hBvsBdIiW — Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) June 8, 2019

Who is Oleksandr Zinchenko?

The Ukrainian signed for Manchester City three summers ago from Russian side Ufa after grabbing the attention of a host of Europe's top clubs with his performances in the Russian Premier League.

He was developed to play in an advanced role but an injury to Benjamin Mendy forced City boss Guardiola to draft Zinchenko into the team as a makeshift left back - a role in which he thrived.

The player has made public his desire to receive a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the club hierarchy expected to offer him a deal to tie him to Manchester City for several seasons.

He made his international debut four years ago at the age of 18 and has gone on to make twenty-one senior international appearances, scoring two goals.