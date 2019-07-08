 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Oh, she dirty!’ US star Morgan’s twerking goes viral amid Women’s World Cup celebrations (VIDEO)

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 11:22
Screenshot Twitter
After making headlines with her ‘tea drinking’ celebration against England, US star Alex Morgan was all over social media again after her team’s World Cup final victory – this time for celebratory moves of a different kind.

Striker Morgan helped the US to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Lyon on Sunday as the team sealed a second successive title and a fourth in total.   

They took the party to the locker room after the game, where Morgan, 30, was seen twerking to a backdrop of rap music in a confetti-strewn room as the players drank beer.

“Oh dear, oh dear, she dirty,” goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is heard joking behind the camera.

Other US players, including midfielder Allie Long, shared the party scenes from the dressing room after the game.   

Gushing plaudits poured in from far and wide for the US team, which cemented their place as the undisputed queens of women’s football.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a tribute to “an incredible team that's always pushing themselves – and the rest of us – to be even better.”

The team has made headlines for political reasons, not least when footage emerged in which star forward Rapinoe said she would “not go to the f*cking White House.” 

That prompted a response from Donald Trump, who warned her not to “disrespect the flag.”  

Trump was among those to tweet his congratulations on Sunday, saying "America is proud of you all!"

  

