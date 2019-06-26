Donald Trump warns U.S. Women's World Cup star Megan Rapinoe not to 'disrespect' the flag

President of the United States Donald Trump has issued a social media warning to one of the stars of the U.S. Women's National Team, telling football ace Megan Rapinoe not to "disrespect" her nation.

Rapinoe, who netted two penalties to send Team USA through to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, had previously stated: "I'm not going to the f*cking White House if we win."

And Trump, who is rarely shy of responding to matters via his social media mouthpiece of choice, Twitter, took aim at the soccer star in a series of pointed tweets.

"Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... ....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!

"Finish the job! We haven’t yet........invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

It means the U.S. Women's National Team now has an official invitation to the White House, regardless of how the remainder of their World Cup campaign fares.

But if the team follows Rapinoe's lead and refuses as a collective to visit the White House, they will follow in the footsteps of the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, as well as the NFL Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles, who all turned down an invitation to meet with Trump at the White House.

It's the second time Trump has spoken about Rapinoe during the tournament. When asked if he thought it was appropriate for the U.S. co-captain to protest during the national anthem. Previously she knelt during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, but during this summer's tournament she has instead simply refused to sing along with the anthem.

When asked if an anthem protest was appropriate, Trump simply said, "No, I don't think so."

But he did state his support for the U.S. Women's National Team, saying: "I love women's soccer. They're really talented."