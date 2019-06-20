 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Argentina are a joke': Messi salvages draw with Paraguay but Copa America hopes in the balance

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 05:23
Get short URL
'Argentina are a joke': Messi salvages draw with Paraguay but Copa America hopes in the balance
© AFP / Luis Acosta
A Lionel Messi penalty and spot-kick save by goalkeeper Franco Armani kept Argentina’s Copa America hopes alive as they put in another sub-par performance in a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

Richard Sanchez put Paraguay ahead after 37 minutes in Belo Horizonte when he lashed home a cross from Miguel Almiron.

Argentina leveled from the spot on 57 minutes after VAR adjudged that Ivan Piris had handled in the box, despite no players appealing for the infringement.

Messi fired home confidently to level the scores, but Argentina were indebted to goalkeeper Armani at the other end of the pitch when he saved a Derlis Gonzalez penalty five minutes later.

Armani celebrates after his penalty save. © AFP / Douglas Magno

Following their opening-game defeat to Colombia, Argentina lie bottom of Copa America Group B. The Colombians secured top spot ealier on Wednesday by beating Qatar 1-0 thanks to a late Duvan Zapata goal.

The Argentinians know they will need to beat Qatar on Sunday to stand any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

READ MORE: 'You're offending the shirt': Diego Maradona slams Argentina following Copa America defeat 

La Albiceleste have not won a major tournament since 1993 – losing in the past two Copa America finals – and on the evidence shown at this year’s tournament they do not look like changing that statistic.

Much of the fans’ ire after the latest disappointment was directed at coach Lionel Scaloni, a former international midfielder who took over from Jorge Sampaoli after the World Cup failure in Russia last summer.

Argentine boss Scaloni. © AFP / Luis Acosta

The job is the first as manager for Scaloni, 41, who had only previously held assistant manager roles.

He was slammed online for his changes against Paraguay, including bringing Lautaro Martinez off for Angel Di Maria when the former looked a threatening presence alongside substitute Sergio Aguero and Messi up front.

Many see Scaloni as dangerously out of his depth, also criticizing him for leaving Juventus star Paulo Dybala on the bench again for the duration of the game.   

Argentina face their must-win game against Asian champions Qatar – a guest team at the Copa America – in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

The top two teams from each of the three groups are guaranteed quarter-final spots, while the remaining two places go to the two best third-placed teams.

Also on rt.com Messi’s misery: Why the Argentina star needs to step up at the Copa America

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies