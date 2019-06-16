‘Here we go again’: Messi & Argentina suffer nightmare Copa America start in defeat to Colombia

Argentina’s Copa America campaign got off to the worst possible start as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Colombia - but captain Lionel Messi vowed afterwards that the team is still “up for the challenge.”

Colombia claimed a first win over their South American rivals since 2007 thanks to a superb goal from substitute Roger Martinez in the 71st minute and a second from fellow substitute Duvan Zapata 15 minutes later at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

Argentina had dominated for large spells during the game, as Messi failed to head home a rebound from close range for what was their best chance.

Messi was cynically scythed down by Juan Cuadrado in the second half, earning himself a yellow card and sparking a mass melee on the pitch.

Colombia saw out the win to put them top of Group B, while it was more misery for an Argentinian team looking to win a first major trophy since victory at the tournament in 1993.

Captain Messi said after the game that the team was still “up for the fight.”

“We are ready to accept the challenge we have. There is not time to complain, we have to look forward. We have to raise our heads and continue,” the Barcelona star said.

Argentina, this year coached by Lionel Scaloni, have suffered defeat in the last two Copa America finals, losing each time to Chile on penalties.

The tournament is seen as a chance at international redemption for Messi, who has lost in four finals with the national team and has no major silverware to show in more than a decade – despite all his glittering success with club side Barcelona.

READ MORE: Copa America: Why are Japan and Qatar playing? Has Lionel Messi ever won it?

After the defeat to Colombia, Twitter users were quick to pile in on Messi's long-running woe with his country.

Messi right now after Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia: pic.twitter.com/WYewQZHZfI — ragii (@ragiiofficial) June 16, 2019

"Messi's teammates always let him down" pic.twitter.com/qtwANQsINt — Swype Sports ™ (@SwypeSports) June 16, 2019

❌ Argentina lose their opening Copa América match for the first time since 1979.



✅ Colombia's first win over Argentina since 2007.



⬇ Argentina sit bottom of Group B.



🥅 Messi has now failed to score in 10 of his last 13 matches for Argentina. @CopaAmerica#Argentinapic.twitter.com/gIkkFtM3Xi — Taloomball (@Taloomball1) June 16, 2019

The only thing messi ever lifted in an Argentine Jersey😂 pic.twitter.com/0E4YEuikAC — Paul Bushman (@bushman_paul) June 16, 2019

Argentina will look to bounce back when they face Paraguay in their next group game on Wednesday, before ending the group against tournament guests Qatar.

The top two in each group are guaranteed a place in the knockout stages, meaning all is far from lost for Messi and Co.