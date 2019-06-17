 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'You're offending the shirt': Diego Maradona slams Argentina following Copa America defeat

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 15:48
Get short URL
'You're offending the shirt': Diego Maradona slams Argentina following Copa America defeat
© Reuters / Henry Romero | AFP / Juan Mabromata
Argentina's stuttering start to the Copa America in Brazil has drawn stern criticism from the nation's greatest-ever player, with Diego Maradona launching an expletive-laden rant at the team following their defeat to Colombia.

Maradona watched his fellow countrymen crash to a 2-0 defeat, as two goals in the final 19 minutes of the match sealed an opening match defeat in Group B of the tournament.

Despite being blessed with world-class players for the last four decades, Argentina has not won a major tournament since 1993, with the current crop of stars, including Lionel Messi, coming under fire for failing to consistently translate their excellent club form to the international stage.

© AFP / Juan Mabromata

And following Argentina's loss to Colombia on Saturday, Maradona made clear his frustrations as he fired a verbal tirade directly at the current squad.

"It makes you think Tonga could beat us," a frustrated Maradona said.

"There's a prestige that we built with kicks... from blows.

"Remember when we all went out to Peru, when we broke the bus... What's left of all that? What is the shirt?

"You're offending the shirt, your mother's ****."

© Reuters / Gary Hershorn

Maradona recently departed his role as coach of Mexican side Dorados for medical reasons and has returned to his home in Buenos Aires.

And it's clear that while he has stepped away from the stresses of day-to-day club management, watching the national team he led to World Cup glory in 1986 is proving every bit as stressful.

Also on rt.com Diego Maradona steps down as Dorados manager citing 'medical advice'

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies