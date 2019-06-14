Diego Maradona steps down as Dorados manager citing 'medical advice'

Diego Maradona will not continue as manager of Mexican second division side Dorados de Sinaloa after the 58-year-old's lawyer revealed that the Argentine legend has stepped aside to focus on his health.

The 1996 World Cup winner and regular contender for the title of football's greatest player in history guided his side to two successive league finals in his two seasons in charge of the club, but recent health woes appear to have curtailed his stewardship of the team.

"Diego Maradona has decided not to continue as Dorados head coach," Matias Morla, Maradona's lawyer, wrote on Twitter. "After medical advice, he'll dedicate time to his health and undergo two operations: on his shoulder and knee. Thankful to all the Dorados family and we will continue the dream in the future."

Also on rt.com 'Thank God it all went perfectly': Maradona on the mend after operation to stem internal bleeding

Maradona generated headlines a year ago for his erratic behavior in the stands during the World Cup in Russia after being photographed, among other things, falling asleep during a match.

The former Barcelona and Napoli player, who has suffered several health scares in recent years, was found to have internal bleeding in his stomach after the tournament - an illness which delayed his return to Dorados ahead of the start of the season.

Once he was fit to return, Maradona guided his side to the final of the Ascenso MX Clausura where they were defeated over two legs by newly-promoted Atletico San Luis.

Diego! Siempre tendrás las puertas abiertas de @Dorados. Primero es tu salud, aquí tienes y tendrás tu casa! — Toño Núñez (@ANunezDorados) June 13, 2019

Juntos sorprendimos al mundo. Demostramos que el fútbol es pasión y corazón.



Con el Diego de Sinaloa, #LaHicimosDeDiez.



¡Gracias por todo, Jefe! ¡Recupérate y nos vemos pronto! 💛 pic.twitter.com/A3g77k3wIM — #ConElPezHastaElFinal (@Dorados) June 13, 2019

"Diego! The doors at Dorados will always be open for you. Your health comes first; your home is here and will be here," Dorados president Antonio Nunez wrote on Twitter.

An tweet from the official Dorados account doubled-down on the appreciation for Maradona's efforts in charge of the club, saying: "Together we surprised the world. We showed that football is passion and heart."