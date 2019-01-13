'Thank God it all went perfectly': Maradona on the mend after operation to stem internal bleeding

Argentine football icon Diego Maradaona is recovering in hospital after undergoing a procedure to stop internal bleeding related to a hernia, according to a statement released by his lawyer on Sunday.

The ailment was discovered during a routine health check-up in his home country in early January, though his family were keen to stress that the diagnosis wasn't serious.

Nonetheless, an operation was required which the 58-year-old underwent on Saturday after which his lawyer was quick to inform social media that the procedure had been a complete success.

"Maradona's surgical procedure is over. Thank God everything went perfectly," Matias Morla announced on social media, accompanied by a photograph of the medical staff who were caring for Maradona.

"He finished the surgery to Diego Maradona," wrote Morla on Twitter, captioning a picture of himself together with his surgical team (via translation).

"A thank you to the medical department of the Olivos Clinic for their professionalism and humanity. Now we're waiting for the recovery so Diego can get back to work ASAP."

The internal bleed was discovered by doctors shortly prior to Maradona flying to Mexico, where he is the coach of second division side Dorados de Sinaloa.

It is expected that Maradona will return to the club when healthy to coach the club for a second season.

Maradona, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and is the country's biggest sporting legend, has had a well-publicized battle with various health problems stemming from cocaine addiction during his playing days.

During the Russia 2018 World Cup, the former Barcelona and Napoli forward exhibited bizarre behavior in the stands including crossing himself and flipping off fans before being assisted from the stadium by stewards.