 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ecstatic Turkish fans march on Arc de Triomphe following shock win vs France (VIDEOS)

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 13:53 Edited time: 9 Jun, 2019 14:19
Get short URL
Ecstatic Turkish fans march on Arc de Triomphe following shock win vs France (VIDEOS)
Main: Turkish fans at Torku Arena, Konya. © Reuters / Gokhan Kilincer | Inset: Arc de Triomphe in Paris. © AFP / Stephane de Sakutin
Hundreds of Paris-based Turks celebrated their country's surprise 2-0 win against world champions France by marching on some of the city's most well-known landmarks late on Saturday night.

The win, which came as a result of first-half goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under, saw in-form Turkey continue their 100 percent record in Group H of Euro 2020 qualifiers at the expense of Didier Deschamps' World Cup winners in the Torku Arena - and afterwards, France-based fans of the Turkish national team made sure their voices were heard. 

READ MORE: Mesut Ozil's wedding with Turkish President Erdogan as best man meets with mixed reaction

The celebrations, many of which were captured on social media, choked several streets in the French capital as the delirious fans clad in their country's colors marched towards the Arc de Triomphe.

Saturday's game in Konya, Turkey was also marked by a hostile reception for the French team as the national anthem 'La Marseillaise' was resoundingly jeered by the raucous home support.

Turkish football has long had a reputation of being a hostile place to visit, something which was apparent to the French team even before kick-off. 

France will have their chance at redemption when they welcome Turkey to Paris in October. Before that, though, Deschamps' focus will be on reinvigorating France's qualification hopes with a ties against Andorra (twice), Albania and Iceland.

Turkey, though, have three wins from three games so far in qualifying, have yet to concede a goal and find themselves firmly in the driving seat after the opening fixtures.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies