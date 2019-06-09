Ecstatic Turkish fans march on Arc de Triomphe following shock win vs France (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of Paris-based Turks celebrated their country's surprise 2-0 win against world champions France by marching on some of the city's most well-known landmarks late on Saturday night.

The win, which came as a result of first-half goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under, saw in-form Turkey continue their 100 percent record in Group H of Euro 2020 qualifiers at the expense of Didier Deschamps' World Cup winners in the Torku Arena - and afterwards, France-based fans of the Turkish national team made sure their voices were heard.

The celebrations, many of which were captured on social media, choked several streets in the French capital as the delirious fans clad in their country's colors marched towards the Arc de Triomphe.

#TURFRA après la victoire méritée, les turcs de France fêtent la victoire pic.twitter.com/QpnkDNQPB6 — Fatih Karakaya (@GundemFransa) June 8, 2019

Bonjour a toi @Sonia_Krimi@EmmanuelMacron@equipedefrance



It’s not / ce n'est pas

A̶r̶c̶ d̶e̶ T̶r̶i̶o̶m̶p̶h̶e̶



It's / il est

ZAFER MEYDANI (translate it 😉)



🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/WOr1jKHjHi — Ahmet Turan Atmaca ☪ (@AhmeTA61) June 8, 2019

Saturday's game in Konya, Turkey was also marked by a hostile reception for the French team as the national anthem 'La Marseillaise' was resoundingly jeered by the raucous home support.

Turkish football has long had a reputation of being a hostile place to visit, something which was apparent to the French team even before kick-off.

France will have their chance at redemption when they welcome Turkey to Paris in October. Before that, though, Deschamps' focus will be on reinvigorating France's qualification hopes with a ties against Andorra (twice), Albania and Iceland.

Turkey, though, have three wins from three games so far in qualifying, have yet to concede a goal and find themselves firmly in the driving seat after the opening fixtures.