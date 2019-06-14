Football-mad Khabib reveals impressive knowledge, respect for Liverpool (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 16:51 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 17:38
© Global Look Press / Main: Christopher Khoury | Inset: Giuseppe Maffia
As well as being one of the most skilled MMA fighters, UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov is also known as a big football lover and life-long Real Madrid fan. But it turns out his knowledge goes far beyond his favorite team.

During his recent visit to London for the press conference ahead of his UFC 242 fight with Dustin Poirier, Nurmagomedov spoke to BT Sport.

Among a range of topics, the 30-year-old Dagestan native was asked about his love for the most popular sport on Earth.

"I think I am not only a fan, I think I know [a lot of] history. [The] English Premier League for me is the best league in the world. I follow everything," Khabib said. 

When asked by the presenter about his favorite team, and pushed as to whether it was Liverpool, Nurmagomedov confirmed that he likes the Reds, although his heart belongs with Spanish giants Real.

"I like Liverpool. I remember when I was a kid in 2005 when I watched Liverpool versus Milan [in the Champions League final], in Dagestan. We had a big screen TV on the beach, thousands of people [were] watching this match.

"And when they were losing after the first [half] 3-0, and I really believed 'they have to come back, they have to come back' because I liked the team, it was Milan Baros, [Vladimir] Smicer, [John Arne] Riise, [Sami] Hyypia. I remember this. Stevie Gerrard!

"It was a very good team, but right now they have a very good team too. I watch all the Champions League matches and Liverpool. But I'm a big fan of Real Madrid."

"But I like English Premier League, even if the worst teams are playing, they have the best games," the UFC star added.

