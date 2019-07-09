'Neymar can leave': PSG willing to let wantaway Brazil forward go for the right price

Neymar's days in the French capital appear to be numbered as PSG sporting director Leonardo says that the world's most expensive player is free to leave so long as an offer befitting the Brazilian's talents is received.

Paris Saint-Germain issued a statement on Monday saying that they would take "appropriate action" against Neymar who failed to report to the first day of pre-season training in the latest squabble between the two parties in what is becoming an increasingly torrid spell in France for the player.

The ex-Barcelona man has been linked with a move back to his former club and the club's new sporting director Leonardo admits that there has been "very superficial contacts" with the Catalan club with regard to a transfer but added that no formal offers have yet been received.

"It's clear to everyone," Leonardo explained to La Parisien when asked if Neymar had requested to leave. "But in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another. It's amazing but it's like that."

"Yes [I have spoken with the player]. I do not want to tell all the details of the conversation. We talked with his entourage too. Everyone knows everything. The position is clear for all participants.

"But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us. And since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything. Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone.

"PSG wants to rely on players who want to stay and build something big. We do not need players who would do a favor at the club by staying here."

Neymar endured an injury-interrupted season in Ligue 1 this year and towards the end of the season became embroiled in scandal after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

He was also banned for three games for lashing out at a supporter after PSG's shocking French Cup Final defeat to Rennes, as well as the next three European matches as a result of being found to have insulted match officials.

He was stripped of the Brazil captaincy in March before suffering an ankle injury in a friendly with Qatar which ruled him out of the Copa America.

Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 games since his world record transfer from Barcelona two years ago to help the team to successive French league triumphs, though it remains to be seen whether Paris Saint-Germain will be able to recoup the €222 million (US$250 million) transfer fee they paid in 2017.