Au revoir, Neymar: Majority of PSG supporters want Brazilian ace GONE as results of fan poll emerge

Rumors of Neymar's impending departure from Paris Saint-Germain have increased after it emerged that 79 percent of voters in an online poll want the Brazilian superstar to leave the club amid interest in a return to Barcelona.

In the poll conducted by online publication France Football, almost four of five responders agreed that getting the world's most expensive player off their books after two controversial seasons in the French capital would represent good business for the club.

Neymar failed to report to training this week ahead of the forthcoming Ligue 1 season, renewing speculation that the player could soon be heading for the exit door at Le Parc des Princes - something which the club's fan base appear to support given the overwhelming response to the poll.

The Brazilian's second season in Paris was interrupted by issues both on and off of the field, with injury derailing his season. But his status at the club was questioned following a series of incidents in Neymar's personal life - including recent sexual assault allegations which he vigorously denies.

PSG's German coach Thomas Tuchel has reportedly signalled his desire to the club's hierarchy that he doesn't see Neymar as being a viable member of his squad next season, but a return to Barcelona has been complicated by a strained relationship between the two teams, as well as Barca's apparent desire to offload Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele before considering a big money move for their former star.

Spanish outlet Diario reported on Wednesday that Real Madrid haven't ruled out a move for the Brazilian, but it is thought that any funds raised by Zinedine Zidane's side would be used to bolster their budget to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba.