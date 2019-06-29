 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent scenes as Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clash at Cricket World Cup (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 11:59
Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket fans have been seen clashing at the countries’ World Cup game at Headingly in Leeds, England.

Footage from outside the ground reportedly shows Afghanistan fans attacking a Pakistan supporter, while there are also reports of clashes inside the ground.

At least two supporters have been ejected in scenes not normally associated with cricket supporters, according to reports by ESPN.

Some Afghan fans were also accused of entering the stadium illegally and harassing Pakistan media personnel covering the World Cup group stage game between the two neighbors.

Pakistan earlier faced their fiercest rivals India at the tournament in England, although that match – which India won – passed off without trouble amid a festival atmosphere.

Things appeared a lot more tense at Headingly on Saturday, however, as the already-eliminated Afghanistan took on a Pakistan team which still harbors hopes of reaching the semifinal stage.

