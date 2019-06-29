Violent scenes as Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clash at Cricket World Cup (VIDEO)

Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket fans have been seen clashing at the countries’ World Cup game at Headingly in Leeds, England.

Footage from outside the ground reportedly shows Afghanistan fans attacking a Pakistan supporter, while there are also reports of clashes inside the ground.

At least two supporters have been ejected in scenes not normally associated with cricket supporters, according to reports by ESPN.

Some Afghan fans were also accused of entering the stadium illegally and harassing Pakistan media personnel covering the World Cup group stage game between the two neighbors.

Afghanistan fans beating a supporter of Pakistan cricket team outside the cricket stadium in Leeds. 🏟

Via: Azhar Javed pic.twitter.com/ZTlGNW5Tz5 — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) June 29, 2019

Afghan fans clash with security officials and Pakistani Fans.

Also harass Pakistani media personnel.@cricketworldcup@TheRealPCB@ACBofficialspic.twitter.com/ayUvFWqBy0 — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) June 29, 2019

Few of them were ejected from stadium by security, many invaded the stadium jumping the wall, occupying seats without tickets. Ugly scenes! Anti sportsmanship by Afghan fans. Disappointing. https://t.co/XKftrpLqDh — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 29, 2019

Pakistan earlier faced their fiercest rivals India at the tournament in England, although that match – which India won – passed off without trouble amid a festival atmosphere.

Things appeared a lot more tense at Headingly on Saturday, however, as the already-eliminated Afghanistan took on a Pakistan team which still harbors hopes of reaching the semifinal stage.