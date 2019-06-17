 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘World Cup for India, Tea Cup for Pakistan’: Indian fans troll rivals after crushing cricket victory

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 10:06 Edited time: 17 Jun, 2019 11:30
Get short URL
‘World Cup for India, Tea Cup for Pakistan’: Indian fans troll rivals after crushing cricket victory
© AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar
Jubilant Indian fans took to social media to celebrate their cricket team’s victory over Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday, seizing the opportunity to troll Islamabad.

The wave of jubilation swept across Indian social media as the national men’s cricket team scored an impressive win over arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. The victory at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Britain had coincided with Father’s Day in India, which added to the celebrations.

Fans hailed the players’ performance, reserving extra praise for the team’s captain, Virat Kohli, and batsman Rohit Sharma, known as the Hitman. Many noted that the team had continued their winning streak against Pakistan, having now beaten their neighbors at World Cups seven times.

Local politicians also joined in, expressing support for the cricketers. “Magnificent victory over Pakistan,” wrote Anil Jain, the national general secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Every Indian is celebrating the impressive win.”

Many in India also saw the crushing victory as comeuppance for Pakistan for a TV ad mocking Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down during cross-border clashes in February, before being handed over to India.

Also on rt.com Pakistan fans mock yawning captain Sarfaraz as team suffers World Cup defeat to India

The ad resembled the viral video of his interrogation by Pakistani officials, in which the pilot was asked whether the tea he was drinking was any good.

After Sunday’s game, Indian fans shared pictures of tea cups and cartoons of Pakistani players being dipped in tea.

Some thanked Pakistan for the “fantastic tea” in same manner as Varthaman did in the original video, and suggested that Pakistan should “bring the tea now.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies