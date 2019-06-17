‘World Cup for India, Tea Cup for Pakistan’: Indian fans troll rivals after crushing cricket victory

Jubilant Indian fans took to social media to celebrate their cricket team’s victory over Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday, seizing the opportunity to troll Islamabad.

The wave of jubilation swept across Indian social media as the national men’s cricket team scored an impressive win over arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. The victory at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Britain had coincided with Father’s Day in India, which added to the celebrations.

Fans hailed the players’ performance, reserving extra praise for the team’s captain, Virat Kohli, and batsman Rohit Sharma, known as the Hitman. Many noted that the team had continued their winning streak against Pakistan, having now beaten their neighbors at World Cups seven times.

Boys played well, indeed! 😉



Congratulations #TeamIndia for this fantabulous victory against Pakistan by 89 runs! The firecrackers in every nook and corner of the country are a testimony to how special this victory is!



Onto the next one! 🇮🇳 #CWC19#IndiaVsPakistanpic.twitter.com/Y4ReSIf42A — Sachin Bambhaniya (@Sachinbambhani4) 16 июня 2019 г.

Local politicians also joined in, expressing support for the cricketers. “Magnificent victory over Pakistan,” wrote Anil Jain, the national general secretary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Every Indian is celebrating the impressive win.”

Many in India also saw the crushing victory as comeuppance for Pakistan for a TV ad mocking Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down during cross-border clashes in February, before being handed over to India.

The ad resembled the viral video of his interrogation by Pakistani officials, in which the pilot was asked whether the tea he was drinking was any good.

World Cup for India

Tea Cup for Pakistan



PS: Hey Pak, keep the tea kettle as too, as consolation ;) #HaaregaTohPakistanHi#IndiaVsPakistan — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 15, 2019

After Sunday’s game, Indian fans shared pictures of tea cups and cartoons of Pakistani players being dipped in tea.

Some thanked Pakistan for the “fantastic tea” in same manner as Varthaman did in the original video, and suggested that Pakistan should “bring the tea now.”

After Losing Match Against India, All Pakistanis Are Having Tea In The Cup In Which Abhinandan Sir Had Had Tea In Pakistan To Get The Taste Of Fighting Spirit And Bravery. That's The Reason Why They Didn't Let Abhinandan Sir Take Away The Cup In Pakistani #INDvPAK Ad

#PakVsIndiapic.twitter.com/tEZ9uh6uWS — Sudhir Nishad (@nsudhir_here) 16 июня 2019 г.

