Pakistan fans mock yawning captain Sarfaraz as team suffers World Cup defeat to India (VIDEO)

It’s one of the biggest rivalries in sport but the excitement appeared lost on Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was caught yawning during the blockbuster World Cup clash against fierce rivals India in England.

The two neighbors met for their group stage encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester in a match that continued a rivalry between the two neighbors that is seen as transcending sport.

An estimated 1 billion fans tuned in as the cricket-mad populations of the two countries watched back home, while Manchester was also turned into a riot of color as British Indian and Pakistani fans massed.

Despite big fears of rain ruining the match before it had started, things did get underway as planned as Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz won the toss and put India in to bat, perhaps judging that the overcast conditions would be conducive to bowling early on.

That decision appeared to go against the advice of Pakistan prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, who tweeting before the game had said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz should bat first if he won the toss.

In the event, the decision backfired as India ended on 336 for 5, with opening batsman Rohit Sharma leading the way with a blistering knock of 140, while fellow opener KL Rahul made 57 and skipper Virat Kohli hit 77.

The rain did eventually arrive to bring significant disruption to the Pakistan innings, restricting them to 40 overs as they ended on 212 for 6, with India claiming an 89-run victory via the DLS method.

India win by 89 runs!



A convincing victory for India as they win their third match of #CWC19#CWC19 | #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/WIaNlki4AF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

While Indian fans rejoiced at Old Trafford and beyond, many Pakistani fans took to social media to vent their anger – in particular after skipper Sarfaraz appeared to be caught yawning several times while in the field.

Sarfaraz to his team mates -- please finish the match early, I am getting sleep 😆🤣 #INDvPAK#IndiaVsPakistan#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/0pOIPZUo1q — Suriya Warrior (@RajeshSuryafan) June 16, 2019

The moment when Pakistan lost the match actually...#IndiaVsPakistanpic.twitter.com/Ij7obEMlze — Burhan Raza (@burhan75752204) June 16, 2019

Some fans compared Sarfaraz - who made just 12 runs with the bat - to India skipper Kohli, who was superb as he helped his team to a sizeable score.

Their Captain

vs



Our Captain



Dont even think about winning World Cup until Sarfaraz is leading our team. #IndiaVsPakistan#INDvsٍPAK#Sarfaraz kohli pic.twitter.com/ro9G8tMvOQ — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) June 16, 2019

Others, including former international bowler Shoaib Akhtar, called the sleepy skipper out for his decision to bowl first.

Sarfaraz made the same mistake what kohli made back in CT17. Won toss and bowl first. #PAKvsIND — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 16, 2019

Captain innings from #Sarfaraz 12 of 30 balls chasing a score of 337 👌🏻👌🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/j9JMS5u16F — Rayalaseema Chinnodu (@InceptedDream) June 16, 2019

The result means Pakistan's World Cup chances hang in the balance, as they slipped to a third defeat in four completed games at the tournament - with one game being washed out.

In contrast, India are flying after picking up their third win from three completed games, as well as one game washed out - while they also extended their unbeaten run against their neighbors at the World Cup.

Results of India v Pakistan in Men's World Cups:



1992: 🇮🇳

1996: 🇮🇳

1999: 🇮🇳

2003: 🇮🇳

2011: 🇮🇳

2015: 🇮🇳

2019: 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BIOxOMZfM6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

India are looking good to qualify for the knockout stages in their bid to win a third World Cup, while for Sarfaraz an early night might be in order before Pakistan face the rest of the tournament.