Pakistan fans mock yawning captain Sarfaraz as team suffers World Cup defeat to India (VIDEO)

Published time: 16 Jun, 2019 18:45
© Main: AFP / Paul Ellis | Inset: Screenshot Twitter
It’s one of the biggest rivalries in sport but the excitement appeared lost on Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was caught yawning during the blockbuster World Cup clash against fierce rivals India in England.

The two neighbors met for their group stage encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester in a match that continued a rivalry between the two neighbors that is seen as transcending sport.  

An estimated 1 billion fans tuned in as the cricket-mad populations of the two countries watched back home, while Manchester was also turned into a riot of color as British Indian and Pakistani fans massed.

Despite big fears of rain ruining the match before it had started, things did get underway as planned as Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz won the toss and put India in to bat, perhaps judging that the overcast conditions would be conducive to bowling early on.

That decision appeared to go against the advice of Pakistan prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, who tweeting before the game had said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz should bat first if he won the toss.

In the event, the decision backfired as India ended on 336 for 5, with opening batsman Rohit Sharma leading the way with a blistering knock of 140, while fellow opener KL Rahul made 57 and skipper Virat Kohli hit 77.

The rain did eventually arrive to bring significant disruption to the Pakistan innings, restricting them to 40 overs as they ended on 212 for 6, with India claiming an 89-run victory via the DLS method.

While Indian fans rejoiced at Old Trafford and beyond, many Pakistani fans took to social media to vent their anger – in particular after skipper Sarfaraz appeared to be caught yawning several times while in the field.

Some fans compared Sarfaraz - who made just 12 runs with the bat - to India skipper Kohli, who was superb as he helped his team to a sizeable score.  

Others, including former international bowler Shoaib Akhtar, called the sleepy skipper out for his decision to bowl first.

The result means Pakistan's World Cup chances hang in the balance, as they slipped to a third defeat in four completed games at the tournament - with one game being washed out. 

In contrast, India are flying after picking up their third win from three completed games, as well as one game washed out - while they also extended their unbeaten run against their neighbors at the World Cup.

India are looking good to qualify for the knockout stages in their bid to win a third World Cup, while for Sarfaraz an early night might be in order before Pakistan face the rest of the tournament.    

