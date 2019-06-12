 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

French star Mbappe posts hilarious response amid claims he is set to quit PSG for Real Madrid

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 12:26
Get short URL
French star Mbappe posts hilarious response amid claims he is set to quit PSG for Real Madrid
© AFP / Karim Jaafar
French forward Kylian Mbappe had the perfect riposte to reports that he has sent the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy a list of demands should he stay at the club, amid links to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 20, is one of the most highly sought-after talents in world football, and is currently under contract at PSG until 2022 following his  €180 million (US$200 million) move from Monaco which was completed last summer.

The rapid striker netted 33 league goals last season as he was crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Year, but has increasingly been linked with a switch to Spain to join up with French legend Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.    

READ MORE: Missed out again: Cristiano Ronaldo bumped into second place as Lionel Messi tops Forbes' rich list

Twitter account Transfer News – which styles itself as “sharing the most reliable transfer news on Twitter and debunking false rumours” – upped the intrigue this week with a post about Mbappe’s alleged demands to remain at PSG.

“Kylian Mbappe’s representatives have sent a list of demands to PSG’s hierarchy,” Transfer News wrote to its 93,000 followers

“They include: - He must be guaranteed to play up front rather than out wide - He must take all penalties when he’s playing - He must own a far greater % of his image rights if he remains at the club.”

But the French forward was having none of it, replying to the post with a heavy helping of humor.     

“Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappé want to play goalkeeper,” Mbappe wrote, adding a grinning face emoji.

“FAKE NEWS,” he then added, followed by three red crosses in a post that has been liked more than 40,000 times.  

Transfer News was sticking by its belief that Mbappe was off to Spain, however, replying with: “Have a safe flight to Madrid, mate. It’s nice this time of year.”

When asked about the potential move following France’s UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Andorra on Tuesday – during which he opened the scoring in a 4-0 win – Mbappe simply said: "This is not the time to talk about Real Madrid."

Mbappe opens the scoring against Andorra. © Reuters / Albert Gea

But while Mbappe may have dismissed talk of a move to Real before he heads off on his holidays, the speculation is likely to rumble on throughout the summer as the Spanish giants seek to rebuild a squad that finished a distance third in La Liga last season, and were dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax in the last 16.

READ MORE: Neymar sexual assault accuser's lawyer considering withdrawing from case - report

Zidane’s team have so far splashed out in excess of €250 million this summer, bringing in defender Eder Militao for €50 million, striker Luka Jovic for a reported €60 million, and playmaker Eden Hazard in a deal that could net Chelsea more than €150 million.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies