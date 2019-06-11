 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Missed out again: Cristiano Ronaldo bumped into second place as Lionel Messi tops Forbes' rich list

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 18:55 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 19:06
Get short URL
Missed out again: Cristiano Ronaldo bumped into second place as Lionel Messi tops Forbes' rich list
© Reuters / Susana Vera | Albert Gea
Just a matter of days after missing out on the UEFA Nations League's Player of the Tournament award, Cristiano Ronaldo has been beaten to another honor, the top spot in Forbes' annual list of the world's highest-paid athletes.

Despite earning $9 million more in endorsements than his rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's $65 million salary was dwarfed by the Barcelona star's $92 million pay packet.

It all added up to a huge $127 million for Messi, who eclipsed Ronaldo's $109 million earnings by a whopping $18 million.

© Reuters / Sergio Perez

Both men moved up one place from last year's list, due to boxing superstar - and last year's top sporting earner - Floyd Mayweather's inactivity.

Brazilian PSG star Neymar ($105 million) completed a hat-trick of footballers at the top of Forbes' list, listed at number three despite earning $10 million more in salary/winnings than the Portuguese star.

This year's top earner from the sport of boxing, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, earned just $2 million in endorsements, but his $92 million in salary/winnings matched those of Messi to place him fourth in the list.

The man in fifth, tennis star Roger Federer, had a vastly different pay split. He earned $7.4 million in salary/winnings, but picked up a colossal $86 million in endorsements, the most of any athlete on the list.

© Reuters / Lucy Nicholson

UFC star Conor McGregor was a big faller from last years rankings as he dropped down from fourth in 2018 to 21st in this year's list.

However, McGregor not only kept his status as the highest earner from the sport of mixed martial arts, he was also the only MMA fighter to make it into the Top 100.

Meanwhile, just one female athlete made it into the Top 100, with Serena Williams listed at No. 63 ($29.2 million).

FORBES' LIST OF THE WORLD'S HIGHEST-PAID ATHLETES - THE TOP 10

  1. Lionel Messi (football) - $127 million
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo (football) - $109 million
  3. Neymar (football) - $105 million
  4. Saul Alvarez (boxing) - $94 million
  5. Roger Federer (tennis) - $93.4 million
  6. Russell Wilson (NFL) - $89.5 million
  7. Aaron Rogers (NFL) - $89.3 million
  8. LeBron James (NBA) - $89 million
  9. Stephen Curry (NBA) - $79.8 million
  10. Kevin Durant (NBA) - $65.4 million

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies