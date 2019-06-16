All decked out: Russia’s shipbuilding major unveils its plans for Arctic cruise liners

United Shipbuilding Corporation, a state-run Russian holding company, has revealed design-projects for several cruise ships, aimed at transporting travelers through the waters of the Russian Arctic.

The company sees the development of Arctic cruise ship-building a high priority objective for current market conditions. United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) may offer potential contractors several types of holiday cruisers, including Almaz, Vimpel and Iceberg models, all designed by the company’s subsidiaries.

Valued at up to $300 million each, such liners could potentially be equipped with a helipad or its own on-board casino, according to the company’s CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov.

“The vessels will be able to boast a helicopter deck, an ice deflector, swinging propellers, as well as five-star interiors and public areas with casinos, if permitted by the current legal provisions,” the top executive said, stressing that casinos may boost the return on investments as they may attract markedly different people.

According to Rakhmanov, every cruise ship will be able to carry up to 350 passengers, providing the travelers with various entertainment options, from submersion in a diving bell to sports activities like jet-skiing. The CEO expects Russian companies to become potential contractors for USC’s unique vessels.

