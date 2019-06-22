‘Lost the game but won our hearts’: Afghanistan come close to humbling India in World Cup thriller

Afghanistan came close to springing a huge upset against India before falling agonizingly short in their run chase in the pair’s Cricket World Cup group stage game in Southampton, England.

Afghanistan restricted India –unbeaten at this year’s tournament – to 224-8 in their 50 overs as skipper Virat Kohli top scored for his team with a knock of 67.

Afghanistan seemed well placed to cause an historic upset against their superpower rivals when they reached the final over needing 16 runs to win with three wickets in hand, and with Mohammad Nabi approaching a half century at the crease.

Nabi struck a four from the first ball of the final over to move to 52 and put his team within sight, but Indian paceman Mohammed Shami stepped up when his country needed him to take Nabi’s wicket before seeing off tailenders Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in successive deliveries for a remarkable hat-trick.

What a way to end it @MdShami11! 🎩🎩🎩



Nabi c Pandya b Shami

Alam b Shami

Ur Rahman b Shami



India take an absolute thriller by 11 runs.



Watch the winning (and hat-trick) moment here!#INDvAFG | #TeamIndia | #CWC19pic.twitter.com/q9fYvcR56z — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2019

The 11-run defeat means Afghanistan are formally out of the tournament after lying bottom of the table and winless in six matches, while unbeaten India are set for the semi-finals as they sit third.

So close, yet so far!



Afghanistan come painfully close to their first #CWC19 win but fall short by 11 runs. A professional bowling display seals the deal for India! #INDvAFG | #TeamIndia | #AfghanAtalanpic.twitter.com/Pw58ZCDrMa — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan are now out of contention for the #CWC19 semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/YtTE32vPfW — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019

But after the result much of the talk centered on the remarkable effort from Afghanistan, a nation of cricketing minnows who were seeking only their second-ever World Cup victory, and came desperately close to seeing off two-time champions India.

Well played Afghanistan 🇦🇫 Lost a game but won a lot of admirers !! Did your country proud — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 22, 2019

Dear Afghanistan, though you lost the match but won our hearts 👏👏😍

Love you guys for such a humble fight #INDvAFG 🇮🇳❤️🇦🇫 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 22, 2019

What an outstanding game by Afghanistan! That was tough one. @MohammadNabi007 your spirit & consistency was commendable. India pulled it back really well, well done boys! 🙌 #IndiavsAfghanistan — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 22, 2019

We won but an outstanding effort from Afghanistan. They can be very proud. Bumrah and Shami saved it for India in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019

Phew! Made to work hard for that one. Full marks to Afghanistan, pushed India till the finish line. Champion spell by hattrick hero @MdShami11#INDVAFG#CWC19pic.twitter.com/DuxZOsFFgR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG was a thriller of a match between friends; I’ve watched the Afghanistan 🇦🇫 team grow from strength to strength over the years.



Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 & @MdShami11 on an amazing hattrick! A billion hopes inch closer to the Cup 🏆!



India is determined & undefeated 😎 pic.twitter.com/FdOIGMYrBy — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 22, 2019

India move on to play West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, while Afghanistan meet Bangladesh in Southampton again on Tuesday, knowing they can already be hugely proud of their efforts.