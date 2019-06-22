 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump says 'major additional sanctions' on Iran to come Monday
‘Lost the game but won our hearts’: Afghanistan come close to humbling India in World Cup thriller

Published time: 22 Jun, 2019 18:28 Edited time: 22 Jun, 2019 18:36
India captain Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. © AFP Saeed Khan
Afghanistan came close to springing a huge upset against India before falling agonizingly short in their run chase in the pair’s Cricket World Cup group stage game in Southampton, England.

Afghanistan restricted India –unbeaten at this year’s tournament – to 224-8 in their 50 overs as skipper Virat Kohli top scored for his team with a knock of 67.

Afghanistan seemed well placed to cause an historic upset against their superpower rivals when they reached the final over needing 16 runs to win with three wickets in hand, and with Mohammad Nabi approaching a half century at the crease.

Nabi struck a four from the first ball of the final over to move to 52 and put his team within sight, but Indian paceman Mohammed Shami stepped up when his country needed him to take Nabi’s wicket before seeing off tailenders Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in successive deliveries for a remarkable hat-trick.

The 11-run defeat means Afghanistan are formally out of the tournament after lying bottom of the table and winless in six matches, while unbeaten India are set for the semi-finals as they sit third.

But after the result much of the talk centered on the remarkable effort from Afghanistan, a nation of cricketing minnows who were seeking only their second-ever World Cup victory, and came desperately close to seeing off two-time champions India.

India move on to play West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, while Afghanistan meet Bangladesh in Southampton again on Tuesday, knowing they can already be hugely proud of their efforts.   

