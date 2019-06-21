Khabib reveals EXACTLY what he felt when he choked out McGregor

Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the exact emotions he felt when he submitted Conor McGregor in their lightweight title fight in Las Vegas last October.

Nurmagomedov dominated McGregor before submitting him via rear-naked choke three minutes into the fourth round to retain his 155lbs world title.

The undefeated Dagestani has now described exactly what he felt as he grasped his arm around McGregor’s neck, choking the fight out of the Irishman and releasing the pent-up anger that had accumulated during a toxic build-up to the fight.

READ MORE: Different class: Putin allocates funds to build school named after UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov

When the UFC’s Russian Instagram account shared a picture of that iconic scene, asking fans to describe their emotions at the moment Khabib submitted McGregor, the fighter himself replied.

“Rip [the] heart out,” is the translation of the Dagestani’s typically terse reply, summing up the simmering rage in the photo as McGregor gasped for air.

Neither Nurmagomedov nor McGregor has fought since that infamous night at T-Mobile Arena, with both being banned and fined for their role in the post-fight brawl sparked by the Russian when he vaulted the cage to attack a member of the Irishman’s team.

Nurmagomedov's next opponent has since been confirmed as he puts his title – and perfect 27-0 record – on the line against interim lightweight king Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Khabib refuses photo with young Barcelona fan unless he says ‘Hala Madrid’

McGregor claimed he was retiring from MMA earlier this year before reaffirming his commitment to the sport, despite being unable to reach a deal over his next opponent in the octagon.

Nurmagomedov recently said that the Irishman does “not deserve” a rematch with him as he has “not done anything for three years,” referring to the time elapsed since The Notorious’ last victory, which came against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.