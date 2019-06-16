 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Khabib refuses photo with young Barcelona fan unless he says ‘Hala Madrid’

Published time: 16 Jun, 2019 17:41
UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is well known for his loyalty among his family and teammates, but it appears that it extends to the world of football too as he jokingly refused a photograph with a young Barcelona supporter.

Russian star Nurmagomedov has made no secret of his support for Real Madrid and it appears that his affection for the club runs deep, after an encounter with a teenage Barcelona supporter who only got his picture with the Russian idol after he said the words "Hala Madrid", which loosely translates to "Let's go, Madrid."

"No, no, no, he is a Barcelona guy, no," Nurmagomedov said in jest of the young fan when he requested a snap with the UFC's undefeated 155lb champion, "Not with you brother."

"I am Real Madrid, brother", Khabib continued and added "It doesn't matter, Ronaldo or not" when the youngster inquired if Khabib's support of the team had waned in the wake of the Portuguese's move to Juventus a year ago.

"If you say Hala Madrid, we are going to take a picture. Let's go!," Khabib then declared, in a move which would eventually secure the selfie with the Dagestani superstar.

Several fans of both Real Madrid and Khabib took to social media to give their thoughts on the clip, with some of them imploring the Spanish club to make Nurmagomedov an official ambassador for the club. 

Khabib is scheduled to return to action for the first time since his victory against Conor McGregor in October of last year when he defends his 155lb championship against interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7. 

It will also be the Russian's first contest since being handed a multiple-month suspension for his actions in inciting the post-fight melee which occurred between his and McGregor's team after the match. 

