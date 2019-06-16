WATCH: Khabib refuses photo with young Barcelona fan unless he says ‘Hala Madrid’

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is well known for his loyalty among his family and teammates, but it appears that it extends to the world of football too as he jokingly refused a photograph with a young Barcelona supporter.

Russian star Nurmagomedov has made no secret of his support for Real Madrid and it appears that his affection for the club runs deep, after an encounter with a teenage Barcelona supporter who only got his picture with the Russian idol after he said the words "Hala Madrid", which loosely translates to "Let's go, Madrid."

"No, no, no, he is a Barcelona guy, no," Nurmagomedov said in jest of the young fan when he requested a snap with the UFC's undefeated 155lb champion, "Not with you brother."

Khabib refused to take a photo with a Barca fan untill he said 'Hala Madrid' lmao

You love to see this pic.twitter.com/9ejugYLOgh — jak (@jakkrm) June 15, 2019

"I am Real Madrid, brother", Khabib continued and added "It doesn't matter, Ronaldo or not" when the youngster inquired if Khabib's support of the team had waned in the wake of the Portuguese's move to Juventus a year ago.

"If you say Hala Madrid, we are going to take a picture. Let's go!," Khabib then declared, in a move which would eventually secure the selfie with the Dagestani superstar.

Several fans of both Real Madrid and Khabib took to social media to give their thoughts on the clip, with some of them imploring the Spanish club to make Nurmagomedov an official ambassador for the club.

Why isn't this guy our brand ambassador yet — Mufti Hamid bin Abdul Jalal Aryan (@madridistalogy) June 16, 2019

I love khabib even more now🤣🐐🐐🐐 — Welcome Eden⚪ (@Hich_RMEH7) June 15, 2019

Khabib is scheduled to return to action for the first time since his victory against Conor McGregor in October of last year when he defends his 155lb championship against interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

It will also be the Russian's first contest since being handed a multiple-month suspension for his actions in inciting the post-fight melee which occurred between his and McGregor's team after the match.