Different class: Putin allocates funds to build school named after UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rubber-stamped a 600-million-ruble budget to build a new school in Dagestan named after reigning UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The project was confirmed by Khabib's father Abdulmanap during an interview with the "Teacher's Newspaper" as he explained that Putin's decision came after Khabib asked if the President could fund improved education in Dagestan.

Nurmagomedov Sr said: "After Khabib's appeal, Vladimir Putin signed a decree allocating about 600 million rubles to the Republic of Dagestan to open a school named after Khabib Nurmagomedov."

Abdulmanap stated that he hoped those in charge of handling the budgets would put the generous cash boost to good use.

"I hope that this money will go for its intended purpose and we will have the opportunity to better learn, educate, give results. We will work on this," he said.

Khabib, who recently negotiated a new contract with the UFC, returns to action in his latest title defense later this summer when he looks to unify the UFC lightweight championship against interim champion Dustin Poirier.

The bout headlines UFC 242, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on September 7.