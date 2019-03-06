'So happy': Teen racer Sophia Floersch returns to track months after breaking back in horror smash
Floersch's car exited the track while traveling at 171mph (276kmh) at the Macau Grand Prix in November, flying over safety barriers and into a tent which was housing media and race officials - but she has now returned to the sport just 105 days after the accident which left her seriously injured.Also on rt.com ‘Everything is working and everything is in order’: Paralysis fears allayed after Floersch surgery
German driver Floersch tweeted in advance of Wednesday's testing at Monza that she was "so happy" to be back in the cockpit of her car so soon after recovering from surgery.
So happy 🏎❤️🧡💛💚💙 https://t.co/EKWhqWmyub— Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) March 5, 2019
Ups and downs. Victories and defeats. Sadness and happiness. That’s the best kind of life. 🤩 Cool pics coming up from the photoshoot with the one and only @christofkreutzer #photoshooting #pic #picoftheday #shooting #girls #insta #instagood #happy #sun #summer #racegirl #photography #outfit #inspiration #life #blonde #blondehair /ad #benakd @nakdfashion
Her comeback is particularly satisfying, given the severity of the injury which placed put her racing future in the balance.
The accident occurred when Floersch's lost control of her car on after contact on a straight, after which it collided with Japanese racer Sho Tsuboi's vehicle and was sent airborn. The Japanese star was fortunate in the incident too, as Floersch's car struck the 'halo', or safety-arc, directly behind his head.Also on rt.com ‘I’m going to come back!’ F3 racer Floersch vows track return after horror crash
Since the accident Floersch has rehabbed her injuries to the point where she is once again cleared to race. She is considered to be one of the finest racers in her age-group in the world and will look to continue her ascent through the ranks of Formula 3, with a spot on a Formula 1 team her stated ambition.