Mini Mo? Watch 7yo boy goes viral recreating Egyptian King's volley in 'Salah Challenge' (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Feb, 2019 17:44 Edited time: 28 Feb, 2019 18:10
© Instagram / mtp10taha
A young boy who almost perfectly mimicked a Mohamed Salah volley has gone viral after a video of him kicking a ball through a tire, like the Liverpool and Egypt ace in a recent Pepsi advert, was shared on social media.

The boy was inspired by a recent Pepsi ad featuring Salah and all-time great Lionel Messi, who traded football tricks in an improvised contest for the last can left in a fridge at a gas station.

Before the ‘Last Can Standing’ commercial was released, Salah shared a behind-the-scenes video showing him impressively striking the ball through a tire on the first attempt after the director said “action!”

The Liverpool striker then easily hit a can of Pepsi placed on top of the tire, triggering the ‘Mo Salah challenge’, which has gained a following on the internet.

One of the users who bravely attempted to repeat the player’s tricks was seven-year-old Mohamad Taha from Iran. The boy, whose Instagram account says he wants to win the Ballon d'Or, recreated Salah’s tricks with ease, becoming an internet sensation.

The child then kissed the ground, copying his idol’s goal celebration. The video, which gained 1,450 likes in just a few days, attracted much public attention, with many users praising the youngster for his talent.

