Mini Mo? Watch 7yo boy goes viral recreating Egyptian King's volley in 'Salah Challenge' (VIDEO)

A young boy who almost perfectly mimicked a Mohamed Salah volley has gone viral after a video of him kicking a ball through a tire, like the Liverpool and Egypt ace in a recent Pepsi advert, was shared on social media.

The boy was inspired by a recent Pepsi ad featuring Salah and all-time great Lionel Messi, who traded football tricks in an improvised contest for the last can left in a fridge at a gas station.

Before the ‘Last Can Standing’ commercial was released, Salah shared a behind-the-scenes video showing him impressively striking the ball through a tire on the first attempt after the director said “action!”

Who did it better? 🤔 This little guy smashes the @MoSalah challenge 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/MrNUujq0QS — COPA90 (@COPA90) February 28, 2019

The Liverpool striker then easily hit a can of Pepsi placed on top of the tire, triggering the ‘Mo Salah challenge’, which has gained a following on the internet.

One of the users who bravely attempted to repeat the player’s tricks was seven-year-old Mohamad Taha from Iran. The boy, whose Instagram account says he wants to win the Ballon d'Or, recreated Salah’s tricks with ease, becoming an internet sensation.

Watch football superstars Leo Messi and Mo Salah go head to head in an entertaining duel of passion and skill for an ice cold Pepsi #FORTHELOVEOFITpic.twitter.com/GE6oF5X5ZA — Pepsi Nigeria (@Pepsi_Naija) February 19, 2019

The child then kissed the ground, copying his idol’s goal celebration. The video, which gained 1,450 likes in just a few days, attracted much public attention, with many users praising the youngster for his talent.