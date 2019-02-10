Hotshot: Khabib shows off impressive firing range skills on trip to Jordan (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is used to landing shots in the octagon but looked every bit as adept with a gun in hand as he visited a shooting range while on a trip to Jordan.

Nurmagomedov is currently on a tour in the Middle East, and has shared images on social media including the famous archeological site at Petra in southwest Jordan.

But mixed in with the sightseeing and bouts of training, Nurmagomedov also got some shooting practice.

Footage shared online showed him looking particularly handy with a pistol, impressively firing off rounds at a target while on the move.

Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, also reportedly visited a cancer center in Jordanian capital Amman, while on Sunday he posted a picture from Jerusalem.

‘The Eagle’ is currently considering his next steps in the octagon, having recently been hit with a nine-month ban over the brawl that followed his victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October.

He has fueled speculation that he could make a switch to boxing for a Moscow megabout in the summer, potentially against former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather himself has previously been filmed taking to a shooting range during a trip to Chechnya, Russia.

While a match-up with 'Money' in reality seems unlikely to materialize, Nurmagomedov says he is targeting a November comeback to the octagon, naming MMA legend Georges St-Pierre as his preferred opponent.

