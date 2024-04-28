Russia destroys Ukrainian drone base – MOD

An air and artillery strike targeted UAV hangars at an airfield not far from the city of Dnepr, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said

The Russian military has carried out several strikes that destroyed Ukrainian warehouses storing attack drones, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry noted that the operation involved combined attacks by Russian tactical warplanes, missiles, and artillery. The strike targeted UAV hangars at the Kamenka airfield, about 20km from the Ukrainian city of Dnepr (known as Dnepropetrovsk in Russia) in the southeast of the country, it added.

The ministry did not elaborate on the number of drones destroyed in the attack.

On Saturday, Ukrainian media reported explosions in the suburbs of Dnepr, with local officials later saying the attack targeted an unidentified infrastructure facility.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that warehouses storing various types of air munitions and equipment at the Priluki and Starokonstantinov airfields, in the central and western parts of Ukraine, respectively, had also been hit. The temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries were also targeted, ministry officials added.

Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Moscow planned to intensify strikes on Ukrainian logistics hubs and warehouses where Western-supplied weapons are stored.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to carry out drone strikes, sometimes involving dozens of aircraft, against Russian targets, particularly energy facilities, including oil depots and refineries. Other strikes often target residential buildings and critical civilian infrastructure.

In light of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could “at some point” establish a “cordon sanitaire” in territories controlled by Ukraine to deter further strikes on targets in Russia.