icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
13 May, 2024 13:32
HomeRussia & FSU

British commandos operating in Ukraine – US general

AP removed the US Special Operations chief’s mention of London’s clandestine activity from the original article
British commandos operating in Ukraine – US general
FILE PHOTO: A British sniper who joined Ukraine's special forces. ©  Rick Mave / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A senior US military official has apparently inadvertently acknowledged to the media that British commandos are secretly operating in Ukraine. The comment was later removed from the original article.

Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of US Special Operations Command, was interviewed by the Associated Press about the lessons that his force is learning from the conflict.

The original version of the story published on Sunday said the Americans get those lessons “mostly through the eyes of our UK special operations partners,” who have been testing new approaches there. As an example, he said British special operations forces were drawing on the experience of RAF pilots for advice using drones and “the way a ship in the Black Sea navigates.”

The text has since been redacted to remove any mention of the British military’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian military has long pointed the finger at the UK, claiming that its military personnel were playing a major role in ostensibly Ukrainian operations. For example, the Defense Ministry accused “British specialists” of helping Kiev plan and execute a naval drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in late October 2022.

Ukraine a ‘corrupt s**thole’ – ex-Boris Johnson adviser
Read more
Ukraine a ‘corrupt s**thole’ – ex-Boris Johnson adviser

Earlier this year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that British and French planners were helping Ukraine launch strikes with medium-range missiles that the two countries had provided to Kiev. Germany is not prepared to involve itself in a similar manner, the official told the public, explaining why Berlin would not donate its Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian forces.

Western nations have acknowledged keeping a small number of military personnel in Ukraine for jobs like the protection of diplomatic premises or in advisory roles, but have denied claims that they were taking part in combat.

When asked about Fenton’s remarks, the British Ministry of Defence told the news outlet Business Insider that “it is the long-standing policy of successive governments not to comment on UK Special Forces.”

Moscow considers the Ukraine conflict to be a US-initiated proxy war against Russia, in which Washington and its allies are increasingly deeply involved.

READ MORE: Ukraine using British weapons for terror attacks – Moscow

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron claimed earlier this month that Kiev “has the right” to attack targets deep inside Russia with weapons provided by his nation. In response, Moscow warned that if that happens it will target British military targets in Ukraine and beyond.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: America goes bonkers
0:00
28:15
Weekly roundup: President Biden insults US allies & The US Speaker of the House Johnson’s love for Israel
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies