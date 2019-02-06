'Summer, Moscow, Luzhniki': Khabib once again fuels talk about Mayweather fight

Russian UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again added fuel to rumors of a possible boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, said to be taking place at Moscow's biggest arena, Luzhniki, with capacity of over 80.000.

Luzhniki Arena, which last summer hosted FIFA World Cup's crucial matches and has a capacity to host over 80,000 spectators, might once again become a venue for a huge sporting event.

This time it would be a fight between the undefeated MMA fighter Nurmagomedov from Russia's Dagestan and American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather. If only that fight would materialize!

It looks like Nurmagomedov is doing everything in his power to organize it and stage it in Russia. Today the 27-0 fighter posted a picture of himself together with the Russia's boxing boss Umar Kremlev.

"The Russian Boxing Federation came up with an offer. Summer. Luzhniki etc," Nurmagomedov captioned the photo in Russian.

"How do you think, (my) friends, should we take this challenge?" he added along with the hashtags #boxing and #mma.

This is at least the second meeting of the two. The last time they were caught by the cameras together in October. Back then, after the encounter Khabib promised to gather up to 100,000 fans at Luzhniki Stadium and to set world's new pay-per-view record.